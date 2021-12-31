Why we hired Peseiro as Eagles coach —NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given reasons why new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro was considered for hire among other options.

The football body had shown former coach Gernot Rohr, the door following what was termed poor performances by the team, especially during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Peseiro was announced as the new boss last Wednesday, although the Portuguese will not be leading the national team to the coming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cameroon between 9 January and 6 February.

Speaking to ESPN, NFF vice-president, Shehu Dikko, said Peseiro has a master’s degree in sports science and has experience coaching top players in top clubs.

“He has coached across the world, in Asia, in Europe, South America, in Africa,” said Dikko

Read Also: ‘Failure to qualify for World Cup could cost Peseiro Super Eagles job’

“He has worked with big coaches like (Jose) Mourinho and (Carlos) Queiroz, coached at a big club like Real Madrid, coached big players and small players, coached in the World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Cup, UEFA Champions League and so on.

“He is also well educated, with a masters degree in Sports Science.

“He might not have won anything. But we believe he’ll bring value to our team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ripples Nigeria already reported that the NFF will be forced to review the signing of Peseiro should he fail to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles will discover their World Cup play-off opponents on January 26, according to reports.

Nigeria, being in Pot 1 due to their position in FIFA ranking, could face any of Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Mali or Cameroon at the playoffs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now