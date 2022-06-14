Wike approves payment of benefits, gratuities to dead Rivers civil servants

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the payment of outstanding gratuities and benefits to pensioners and families of dead civil servants in the state.

The governor also approved the payment of monthly pension arrears for public service retirees.

The Director-General of the Rivers State Pension Board, I. E.O Samuel, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the payment would be done in batches, starting with civil servants who retired in June 2014.

“Those affected should go to the verification centre with their ID cards and other relevant documents.

“This exercise is strictly for those who had retired up to June 2014,” the statement read.

