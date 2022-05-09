Wike goes dirty, calls on thunder to strike INC for giving him ultimatum

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had reacted to a 48-hour ultimatum given to him by the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to release a detained governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Farah Dagogo.

Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives representing Degema/Bonny in the House of Representatives, was arrested last week allegedly on the orders of Governor Wike for allegedly disrupting the screening of governorship aspirants of the PDP held in Port Harcourt last month.

The arrest and detention of Dagogo, an Ijaw native, had incurred the anger of the socio-cultural organization of the Ijaw nation which gave the governor a 48-hour ultimatum to release him or face their wrath.

Part of the statement issued on Friday by the INC containing the ultimatum entitled “Arrest of Hon Farah Dagogo: Political Persecution of An Ijaw Son” read in part:

“The INC, hereby, demands the immediate release of Hon. Farah Dagogo from incarceration within 48 hours.

“As a lawyer, Governor Wike knows that his trumped-up charges against Hon. Farah Dagogo are bailable.

“If Governor Wike thinks he has legitimate charges to convict him, he should allow the due process of the law to take its legitimate course.

“Release Hon. Farah Dagogo in the interest of peace, justice and fairness, to enable him to pursue his political ambition, to which he is constitutionally entitled.”

But while responding to the ultimatum on Sunday during a church programme in Port Harcourt, Wike went to what many Nigerians have called an all time low by calling on thunder to fire the body for daring to place the ultimatum on him.

While speaking at the programme, Wike dared the INC to do their worst, warning them that they do not know whom they were dealing with.

The 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP said the INC was playing with fire by issuing him with an ultimatum and should have come to him “peacefully to ask what happened instead of issuing the ultimatum.”

Rounding up his speech, Wike said:

”Thunder fire them and their ultimatum.”

