Wike orders release of promotion letters to 4,000 civil servants in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, directed the State Civil Service Commission to immediately issue promotion letters to 4,000 civil servants recently promoted in the state.
Wike, who gave the directive during the Workers’ Day celebration in Port Harcourt, assured that the promotion exercise for other categories would be completed before the end of his tenure.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tammy Danagogo, the governor commended the workers, for driving the government’s action plans in the state.
Wike urged Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to advance the social-economic interest of the state and the citizens.
He assured that his administration would address the challenges facing civil servants in Rivers State.
READ ALSO: Wike approves payment of benefits, gratuities to dead Rivers civil servants
In his remark, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Engr. Festus Osifo, commended workers for working hard to move the country.
Osifo, who was represented by the Chairman of the TUC in Rivers, Ikechukwu Onyefuru,, congratulated Wike for his developmental strides throughout his eight years as governor of the state.
He promised that the TUC would work with the governor-elect, Similaiye Fubara, to move the state forward.
