Wike promises to end killings in Plateau, others as Nigeria’s president

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday promised to end the killings in Plateau and other states if elected as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Niger, Zamfara and other states in the Northern part of Nigeria have witnessed an upsurge in violent attacks in the last few weeks.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor stressed that banditry, and other forms of criminal activities have flourished under the All Progressives Congress (APC) watch.

He said: “APC is at the Federal Government level. APC is at the Villa. The only Federal Government project in Plateau is banditry. That is the only project that can be given to Plateau people.

“Give me the ticket, I will win the election and this thing will be a thing of the past

“What is important for me is that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must take over in 2023. What our party requires now is somebody who can win the election for the PDP. I am not running to answer the name of a former presidential candidate, no. That is not why I am running.

“I am running because I know if you give me the ticket I will win this election for the PDP and for Nigeria.”

