Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 17th, 2022

1. Sowore tweets old Tinubu video, says APC chieftain plans to recruit Nigerian youths into army, starve them

The Revolution Now activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday, accused the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu of scheming to starve Nigerian youths. Read more

2. PDP extends dates for sales, submission of nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted the dates for the sales and submission of its nomination forms for the 2023 general elections, while extending the closing dates in the process. Read more

3. Olu of Warri dismisses report on endorsement of Tinubu’s 2023 bid

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has dismissed the report on his endorsement of the 2023 presidential bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Read more

4. 2023: Wike vows to stick with PDP irrespective of presidential primary outcome

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Saturday he would remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) irrespective of the outcome of the party’s presidential primary slated for next month. Read more

5. World Bank predicts sluggish growth for Nigeria’s economy

The World Bank on Saturday raised concerns over Nigeria’s debt sustainability amid rising fuel subsidy after President Muhammadu Buhari proposed N4 trillion for petrol subsidy last week. Read more

6. NGX round-up: Meyer leads gainers as investors splash N22.3bn on 1.2bn shares.

Investors at the Nigerian capital market splashed N22.372 billion on 1.247 billion shares in 23,406 deals in four days this week. Read more

7. FACT CHECK: The story behind the picture of a Japanese boy carrying his dead brother

Various posts on social media claim that the picture is that of a Japanese boy going to bury his brother. It was added that the picture was a symbol of unity in Japan. Read more

8. BENUE KILLINGS: Buhari has failed where it matters most —Group

A socio-cultural group in Benue State Mzough U Tiv (MUT) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to live up to his promises of tackling insecurity in the country following a spate of renewed attacks and killings in the state by Fulani militia. Read more

9. Police arrests man for kidnapping two children in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Friday arrested a middle-aged Nigerian simply identified as Sakiru Famiyuwa for allegedly kidnapping two children during a church service in Ijeja area of the state. Read more

10. Liverpool beat Man City to reach FA Cup final, keep quadruple hopes alive

Liverpool have clinched a ticket to the final of the English FA Cup after surviving Manchester City scare in the semifinal on Saturday afternoon. Read more

