Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday April 16th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari’s govt ‘arrogant in failure’, PDP reacts as President sets to meet service chiefs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday branded the All Progressives Congress (APC) a failure for its inability to address the country’s insecurity, stating that Nigerians were anxiously awaiting the 2023 election to throw them out of office. Read more

2. Omo-Agege’s governorship declaration empty, uninspiring — Delta govt

The Delta State Government on Friday described as empty and uninspiring the address delivered by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, during the declaration of his 2023 governorship bid. Read more

3. Anyim blames PDP defectors to APC for Nigeria’s challenges

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday blamed politicians who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 for the country’s current socio-economic challenges. Read more

4. Wike storms Edo for presidential campaign, shuns Gov. Obaseki

The political differences between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, was once again brought to the fore when Wike took his 2023 presidential campaign train to Benin City, and conveniently avoided the Government House and the host governor. Read more

5. Umahi suspends Ebonyi permanent secretary for alleged extortion

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Martin Uguru, indefinitely for alleged extortion of civil servants. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, April 15th, 2022

6. Nigeria’s inflation rises to six months high, hits 15.92%

Nigeria’s inflation figure has hit 15.92%, the highest it ever has in the last six months. Read more

7. INEC suspends voter registration outside state, LGA offices after attack on staff in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in all 54 additional centres created to facilitate the exercise in Imo State. Read more

8. IPOB denies hand in attack, killing of INEC staff in Imo, condemns act

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday condemned the recurrent acts of violence and terrorism plaguing the South-East. Read more

9. Police arrests 11 suspects for murder, armed robbery in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have arrested 11 suspects for alleged murder, armed robbery, and banditry in the state. Read more

10. Super Eagles to face Ecuador in friendly game June 2

The Super Eagles will be playing two big international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador on May 28 and June 2 respectively. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now