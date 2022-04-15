Super Eagles to face Ecuador in friendly game June 2

The Super Eagles will be playing two big international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador on May 28 and June 2 respectively.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Federación Ecuatoriana de Fútbol on Friday announced that the ‘A’ National Teams of both countries will play the friendly in New Jersey, United States of America.

Both teams will clash at the 25,000 –capacity Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey – home to Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. The stadium was opened in March 2010.

Read Also: Super Eagles to face Mexico in World Cup friendly 28 May

The match comes only five days after three –time African champions Nigeria would have squared up to the El Tri of Mexico, one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region, in another prestigious international friendly match at the AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ecuador, currently ranked 46 in the world by world football –governing body, reached the Round of 16 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany (their second appearance at football’s high table, following their debut in the Far East in 2002).

Nigeria have participated at the FIFA World Cup finals on six occasions, reaching the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now