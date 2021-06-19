Wike slams plans by Nigerian govt to regulate social media

Rivers State Gover­nor, Nyesom Wike has criticised plans by the Feder­al government to regulate social media.

According to Wike, this is a ploy to suppress the rights of the citizens to criticise the All Progressives Con­gress (APC) government.

The Governor made this disclosure on Friday during the inau­guration of nine reconstructed streets in Old Government Res­idential Area of Port Harcourt.

Wike linked this planned social media regulation to the need to escape criticism due to the adminis­tration’s appalling handling of the affairs of the nation.

Read also: ‘It has destroyed the destiny of Nigerian youths,’ Oyedepo backs social media regulation

“You have misled the country. You told us lies through social media. The same social media that you used to take over gov­ernment, the same social media you want to regulate and ban. The same social media you used to tell Nigerians lies of how for­mer President Goodluck Jona­than did not do this, how PDP did not do that.

“Now, you want the same so­cial media to be regulated. You don’t want freedom of speech. Now, you want to gag them. Did anybody gag you when you were using them?” Wike noted.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions