Williams donates prize money of Auckland Classic to Australia fire victims

In her magnanimity, American tennis superstar, Serena Williams donated the prize money won from her triumph at the Auckland Classic to Australian bushfires victims.

Williams, who defeated Jessica Pegula, 6-3 6-4 in the final of the competition, also pledged out the dress she wore in the first round, as the signed dress will be put up for auction.

The WTA Auckland Classic has a winner’s prize money of $43,000.

Read Also: Djokovic defeats Nadal as Serbia beat Spain in ATP Cup final

“I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it’s been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fire and… animals and people that have lost their homes,” she said.

Williams, in her fourth decade on the WTA Tour, had lost the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2018 and 2019 and retired from the 2019 Rogers Cup final.

The triumph on Sunday was her first title in three years and first since becoming a mother.

Join the conversation

Opinions