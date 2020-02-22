‘With time, the goals will start coming’ — Ighalo not under pressure

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo is confident that he will score a lot of goals for Manchester United and is not worried that he is yet to.

The 30-year-old completed a six-month loan move to the Old Trafford club from Shanghai Shenhua in January, and has made two appearances so far.

Ighalo played as an added time substitute in United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea last Monday and also came in on 67 minutes in their Europa League 1-1 draw at Club Brugge last Thursday.

The forward, who finished as the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, said he is not under pressure to score for his dream club.

“Manchester United is a big team with winning tradition, I just have to keep doing my job and when the time comes, the goals will start coming,” he said.

“Overall, I am getting closer to scoring goals for united.

“I have only had three to four training with the team and I am gradually getting used to my new teammates, and I have to keep training hard to meet up because I haven’t played football since December and we know that the English Premier League and the Chinese League are two different leagues.”

Ighalo also spoke on their Europa League chances against Club Brugge.

The former Super Eagles star is banking on home advantage against the Belgians, and is looking forward to clinching the round of 16 spot for United.

