Witness scared to testify in Baba Ijesha’s case – Prosecution

The Lagos State prosecution team on Friday told the state’s Special Offences Court, Ikeja, that one of the witnesses in the trial of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, for alleged sexual molestation was scared to testify on the matter.

The State Counsel, Yusuf Sule, stated this while explaining the absence of two witnesses slated to testify against the actor in his ongoing trial for alleged sexual molestation of a 14-year-old girl in the state.

He said: “My lord, the first witness is a police officer, he could not come to court today (Friday) because he has been transferred and needs to get permission from where he was posted.

“The second witness could not come to court; he is jittery, he is scared to come to court.

“My lord, we will ensure that all the witnesses are in court by next week Friday.”

Following the submission, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case till November 19 for the continuation of trial.

READ ALSO: ‘Baba Ijesha facing another allegation of child defilement,’ Police officer tells court

The Lagos State government arraigned Baba Ijesha on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault by penetration.

The alleged offences, according to the prosecution contravened Sections 135, 259, 262, 263, and 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Five witnesses have testified so far for the prosecution.

They include the alleged victim and her foster mother, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess.

Other witnesses were a child expert, Mrs. Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, a medical doctor, Dr. Aniekan Makanjuola, and a police officer, ASP Wahab Kareem.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now