Woman stabs husband’s mistress to death in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a housewife simply identified as Suwaiba Shuaibu, for allegedly stabbing her husband’s mistress, Aisha Kabir, to death in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said the victim’s father, Kabiru Jafar, reported the incident to the police.

The man said Suwaiba stabbed his 17-year-old daughter to death because she did not want her husband, Shahrehu Alhaji Ali, to marry her.

Ali and Aisha were slated to get married on January 9 but a few days to the wedding, the housewife stabbed her rival to death after she had warned her husband several times not to go ahead with the marriage.

The spokesman said: “On 02/01/2021, at about 1030hrs, we received a complaint from one Kabiru Jafaru, of Gimawa Village, Doguwa LGA of Kano State, that the body of his 17-year old daughter, Aisha Kabir, who got missing on 01/01/2021 was found in an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood.

“The complainant said the victim was suspected to have been stabbed on her neck by her killer(s).

“Upon receiving the complaint, the scene was visited and the body was evacuated to Tudun Wada General Hospital for examination by a medical doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, instructed a team of detectives led by DPO Doguwa, CSP Bala Shuaibu, to arrest the culprit(s).

“The team immediately swung into action and apprehended one Suwaiba Shuaibu, 20′-years-old and who is a second wife to one Shahrehu Alhaji Ali, all of the same address with the complainant.

“Investigations revealed the deceased and the husband of the suspect have been in a proposed relationship for over six years and their wedding ceremony was scheduled to hold on the 9th January 2021.

“During interrogation, the suspect freely confessed she had called the victim on phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood where she used a sharp knife to stab her on her neck, chest and other parts of her body. She disclosed she killed the victim out of jealousy because her husband proposed to marry her.

“As directed by the Commissioner of Police, the case has been transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for discrete investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation.”

