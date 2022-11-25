World Cup: Senegal beat hosts Qatar to keep hopes alive

African champions Senegal have defeated hosts Qatar 3-1 in the second game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday afternoon.

Senegal had started their campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Netherlands but bounced back to see off the host nation.

The game played at Al Thumama, Doha saw the hosts suffer a second successive defeat, having falling 2-0 to Ecuador in the opening game.

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring in the 41st minute, Famara Diedhiou doubled the lead early in the second half before Mohammed Muntari’s powerful header in the 78th minute to half the deficit.

While the home side was seeking an equaliser, Bamba Dieng took the game beyond reach with a third goal to hand Senegal all three points from the encounter.

The Teranga Lions, who are playing in the global showpiece without star forward Sadio Mane, will face Ecuador in their final Group A game in a battle for spot in the knockout round.

