WTO: Nigerian govt sets up campaign team for Okonjo-Iweala

July 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Thursday inaugurated a Campaign Strategy Team for former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is vying for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General position.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the team in Abuja, charged members of the team to ensure Okonjo-Iweala’s success in the WTO selection process.

He also asked the team to develop a winning strategy for the candidate and urged the media, public, private and trading partners to give necessary support the ex-minister required to emerge as WTO chief.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s Assistant Director, Press, Adebayo said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to nominate the ex-minister as Nigeria’s candidate for the WTO’s top job was in good faith.

He said: “I’m optimistic the Nigerian candidate would emerge as the next Director-General of WTO, based on her capabilities and wealth of experience at the highest level of World Bank, as a Development Economist, Diplomat and one of Africa’s most trusted technocrats.

“An eminently qualified candidate in the position of Okonjo-Iweala with proven leadership, bold reformer, a skillful negotiator with abilities to broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade should be selected as Director-General of the WTO.

“I am confident that she possesses the qualities to lead the most important global multilateral body.”

