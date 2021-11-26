Yahaya Bello explains how Niger River dredging will create two million jobs

Governor Yahaya Bello has disclosed that plans to commence the dredging of the Lower Rivers Niger and Benue will provide over two million direct and indirect jobs to the masses upon completion.

Bello made this known while inaugurating the commencement of the hydrographic survey and charting of the Lower Rivers Niger and Benue; from Lokoja to Burutu, on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Onogwu Mohammed, his Chief Press Secretary in Lokoja, who lauded the Federal Government’s economic diversification, job creation efforts.

“These Rivers; Niger and Benue have remained one of the most critical natural assets that hold good prospects for economic diversification in Nigeria.

“I, however, assure Kogites and Nigerians that at the end of this survey and charting project, various inland and river ports along the coast that have hitherto become moribund, would be reactivated.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria have under the Presidential Economic Diversification Initiative (PEDI) introduced several policies and programmes aimed at diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

“As well as improving the welfare, security and prosperity of Nigerian citizens and the current initiative was premised on such intention.

Read also: Yahaya Bello charges media to eliminate fake news reportage

“This project would similarly facilitate the handling of bulk imports from the coastal areas and the export of solid minerals and agricultural produce from the hinterland.

“Nautical charts and other publications to be produced from this survey would support maritime security agencies to mobilise resources at a critical place and time of choice for the attainment of set national security objectives,” Bello said.

Bello urged various stakeholders to seize this golden and historic opportunity to work harmoniously and assiduously towards the completion of this important national survey within the shortest possible time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now