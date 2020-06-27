You are hallucinating, PDP reacts to Bello’s claims that 10 PDP govs will join APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to claims by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that 10 governors elected on the party’s platform will cross over to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in the coming weeks.

Reacting through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi on Friday, the PDP said Bello’s claims was a mere hallucination and day dreaming.

It would be recalled that Kogi State Governor, had during a television programme, boasted that 10 PDP governors would dump their party for the APC in weeks to come.

Bello, who failed to mention the names of the governors, said he was optimistic, adding that the PDP governors have signified their intention to leave the PDP after evaluating the APC and the importance of the party towards national development.

Odeyemi, who wondered what has changed about APC to attract PDP governors into it said: “When the going was good, APC governors were joining the PDP. So, what has gone right in their party that will now attract any of our governors to them? He is hallucinating, he is dreaming big.”

