Youth Coalition accuses APC of using judiciary to capture northern states

The Northern Coalition Youths Movement Initiative (NYMI) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of having a covert plan to undermine the economy of the North.

The NYMI Secretary General, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed Inuwa, made this claim on Saturday.

Inuwa, who said series of moves were being made to undermine the region, lamented that the judiciary was being used to subvert people’s mandates in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara states.

He said, in recent times, they had observed with dismay, how the much esteemed judiciary had become the lapdog to the executive arm of government which they said was expected to check others as an independent entity.

He said: “Gone are the days when judges dish out logical judgments that are acceptable to the litigants in any disputes. It is however sad that the administration of President Bola Tinubu and APC has resorted to using the judiciary to snatch what it has lost at the ballot.

“Under the APC, the votes of the people no longer count, this is because the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has become an extended part of the ruling party. In a bid to do the bidding of the APC.

“Nigerians are living witnesses to what is going on in the Court of Appeal with respect to the governorship poll in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara States where the opposition parties have won the state at the ballot box and the attempt by the Federal Government to snatch these states from the winning political parties.

“The embarrassment created by the nasty scenario is yet to abate as we address you as the action has further put the judiciary in the negative spot in the minds of right thinking Nigerians who have lost faith in that vital arm of the government.”

He said the coalition has been monitoring the development for some time, he however urged leaders in the North to live up to their responsibility of protecting the interest of their region.

He added “We wish to draw the attention of the people of the North to an ongoing sinister plot by Pres. Tinubu and the ruling All progressives Congress APC to politically decimate the North and render it impotent ahead of the forthcoming 2027 general election.”

