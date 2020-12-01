Yul Edochie speaks on why Nigerian youths shy away from elective positions

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has attempted to provide an answer as to why Nigerian youths shy away from gunning for elective positions like the Presidency, Governorship and Senatorial seats.

Yul Edochie who was reacting to the issue of Nigerian politics and the way the youths react to their place in governance, said that most youths don’t believe in themselves.

According to Edochie who reacted to the matter in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, youths are quick to express doubt in everything especially politics.

In his post on Twitter, Edochie also advised Nigerian youths to dare their fears as there is no impossibility in life.

Yul Edochie wrote thus on Twitter; “Tell the average Nigerian youth you want to run for Senate, Governor or President.

“He will laugh & tell you to go start from House of Assembly and this is our major problem.

“We don’t even believe in ourselves. I need you all to Know this: there’re no impossibilities in life. What you focus on grows,” he concluded.

