Zamfara District head, four others abducted

Suspected bandits have abducted a District Head of Lingyado, Dalha Danjago and four residents of Maru Local Government Area, the state Police disclosed on Sunday.

The statement said a prompt response of the security personnel thwarted the plan of the bandits to kidnap as many people as possible.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement, said the unfortunate incident took place around 8a.m.

“Currently, the police search and rescue team in collaboration with the military are in the nearby forest to rescue the district head and the four other kidnapped victims.

“The command is calling on the good people of the state to report any threat of any kind to the security agencies for early response,” the police spokesperson said.

