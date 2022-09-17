Zamfara PDP to appeal court nullification of governorship primary election

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will appeal the ruling of a Federal High Court which nullified its primary election that produced Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare as the governoship candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The court sitting in Gusau on Friday, nullified Dare’s election following an appeal by his opponent in the primary, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, who had approached the court seeking the nullification of the party’s primary election won by Dare, citing gross irregularities.

While delivering judgement on Gusau’s appeal, Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu said all the prayers of the plaintiff had been granted by the court.

The judge went ahead to nullify the election and ordered a fresh primary election to be conducted to ensure justice and fairness to all parties.

But in a short statement on Saturday morning, the state party’s legal adviser, Barrister Bashir Abubakar Masama, said the PDP would appeal the ruling after carefully studying the judgement.

