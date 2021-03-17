10 abducted FAAN staff regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The 10 abducted staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have regained their freedom.

The victims were rescued by soldiers in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Armed bandits had on March 6 abducted eight members of a family and two others at the FAAN Staff Quarters in the Igabi local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this at a media briefing held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Kaduna.

He said: “This briefing has been called to provide an update on emerging development, following the kidnap of 10 citizens from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters (Federal Airport Authority) in Fira, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The Kaduna State government can confirm that troops of the Nigerian Army have today Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 rescued the 10 victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna International Airport Staff Quarters.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly invade FAAN quarters, kidnap nine in Kaduna

“The victims rescued are listed as Mr. Ilori Sunday, Mrs. Celestina Sunday, Miss Beauty Sunday, Miss Miracle Sunday, Miss Marvellous Sunday, Miss Destiny Sunday, Mr. Samuel Sunday, Miss Deborah Sunday, Hajiya Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo and Bilkisu Gambo.

“What I want you to note here is that eight of these victims are members of one family and the last two are members of another family.

“The bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna International Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of March 6th, 2021, and kidnapped these ten persons from two houses located near the fence.

“The troops ascertained the holding point and rescued the victims. Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the report of the rescue with elations and has extended hearty congratulations to the troops for the successful rescue.

“He has also met with the rescued citizens to encourage them and assure them of the unwavering commitment of the Kaduna State government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions