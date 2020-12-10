10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, December 10, 2020

1. We have no agreement with Nigerian govt to end strike by December 9 – ASUU

The national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said on Wednesday the union’s negotiating team did not reach an agreement with the Federal Government to end the eight-month strike on December 9. Read more

2. 474 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 70,669. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 474 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. National Assembly to propose 30-day formation of cabinet by president, governors

The National Assembly may compel the country’s next president to constitute his cabinet at least 30 days after inauguration or risk impeachment by the parliament. Read more

4. ‘National Assembly can summon Buhari on national issues,’ Reps Leader replies Malami

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, said on Wednesday the National Assembly has the power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari on national issues, including the current security challenges in Nigeria. Read more

5. Nigerian govt approves N58.5bn for road projects in Kano, Kaduna, FCT

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved N58.5 billion for reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in some parts of the country. Read more

6. NSE: Royal Exchange, Ardova, Mutual Benefits top losers as stocks shed N7bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded more loses on Wednesday as negative sentiments persisted, causing profit-taking in a number of stocks. Read more

7. NCC orders mobile network operators to suspend sale, registration of new SIM

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators to instantly suspend the sale and activation of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in order to ensure the audit of the Subscriber Registration Database (SRD). Read more

8. Naira devaluation could negatively impact foreign currency loans –Report

Naira devaluation against other currencies around the world could weigh on loans sourced in foreign currencies and, in so doing, weaken the capital base of banks, the Afrinvest Banking Sector Report for 2020 issued on Tuesday said. Read more

9. Naira weakens on parallel market as external reserves shrink by $452m in a month

Naira weakened slightly against the United States dollar on the black market Tuesday, changing hands at N483 as Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $452 million in almost one month with a balance of $35.211 billion as of 4th December. Read more

10. Benzema fires Madrid to UCL knockout; Ajax drop to Europa, Inter crash out