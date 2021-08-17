10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Buhari signs PIB into law, despite agitations of host communities

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which was recently passed by the National Assembly. Read more

2. APC dismisses PDP’s claim on alleged plan to rig 2023 elections

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday described as baseless the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) claim on the alleged plan by the ruling party to rig the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. ‘I did the right thing for Nigeria,’ Babangida defends June 12 annulment again

The former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), insisted on Monday that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was in the best interest of the country. Read more

4. Senate urges resident doctors to suspend strike

The Senate on Monday urged the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike in the interest of Nigerians. Read more

5. MRS, May & Baker among top gainers as market cap drops by 0.04%

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N10 billion following the drop in equity capitalization by 0.04 percent at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

6. Kanu meets brother at DSS headquarters

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, met a member of his family at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja, Vanguard reports. Read more

7. IGP deploys surveillance helicopter to Plateau over attack on travellers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets including a police surveillance helicopter to Plateau State. Read more

8. APC youth leader, two police officers die in Ebonyi auto crash

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Leader in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ogochukwu Elem, and two police officers were among victims of last weekend’s auto crash in Ebonyi State. Read more

9. Police confirms rescue of three Zamfara college staff, officer’s death

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three staff of Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura. Read more

10. Courtois commits future to ‘club of his dreams’ Real Madrid

Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has on Monday signed a new five-year contract at Spanish giants Real Madrid. Read more

