APC youth leader, two police officers die in Ebonyi auto crash

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Leader in Ebonyi State, Mr. Ogochukwu Elem, and two police officers were among victims of last weekend’s auto crash in Ebonyi State.

A minibus conveying 11 passengers plunged into a mining pit at Enyigba, near Abakaliki last Saturday.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, confirmed the death of the APC chieftain when he led some government officials and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, to supervise the evacuation of the vehicle and remains of the victims at the scene of the accident on Monday.

He said the victims were attending a function when their vehicle plunged into the pit.

The governor described the accident as “mysterious.”

He commiserated with the APC, the Nigerian Police Force, and the bereaved families.

Umahi said: “The victims were attending a function but we do not know the cause of the plunge which could not be stopped by the barricades around the pit dug 20 years ago.

“We pray God to judge the victims fairly and commend all those who worked since Saturday, August 14 to ensure a successful evacuation.”

According to him, the pit is more than 20 meters deep from the road level.

He said the state government would sustain the campaign against miners who excavate lands for mining activities without reclaiming them thereafter.

The governor added: “My Chief of Staff, who doubles as the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo, should ensure the identification of all pits dug for mining purposes.

“We would identify those who dug the pits and commence their re-claiming by August 23.

“Our roads are being destroyed by these miners who take our minerals away at night, aided by our people and some unscrupulous security agents.

“We will be tough on such actions subsequently as these miners explore our mineral resources but fail to remit proceeds to the people.”

