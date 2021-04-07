10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1) Police arrests suspected anti-Buhari campaigners in Kogi
The Kogi State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of two persons, who were allegedly caught at midnight carrying out a “smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari” in Lokoja. Read more
2) NCDC raises the alarm over outbreak of bird flu in seven
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger States have reported confirmed human cases of Avian Influenza H5N1 also called “Bird flu.” Read more
3) Gunmen reportedly attack another police station in Imo
Just 24 hours after gunmen attacked the headquarters of the Imo State police command, hoodlums reportedly razed another police station in the state on Tuesday. Read more
4) Buhari sacks IGP Adamu, appoints new police boss
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed DIG Usman Alkali Baba as the new acting inspector-general of police, with immediate effect. Read more
5) Soludo vows to continue with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo has vowed to continue his quest to contest for the Anambra Governorship post despite last week’s violent attack on him. Read more
6) Doctors bemoan Nigerian govt’s nonchalant attitude towards its strike
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has lampooned the Federal Government over its refusal to invite the doctors for dialogue. Read more
7) Why Nigerian govt halted COVID-19 vaccination – Health minister
The Federal Government has explained why it halted the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine halfway in the states. Read more
8) Nigerian govt offers amnesty to escaped prisoners if they return to Owerri correctional facility
The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, has assured fugitives who escaped from the custodial centre in Owerri, the Imo capital, of amnesty if they willfully return. Read more
9) IMF projects 2.5% economic growth for Nigeria in 2021
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a 2.5 per cent growth for the Nigerian economy in 2021. In its April World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the Bretton Woods institution also projected a 3.4 per cent growth for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021. Read more
10) Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final
Liverpool will have to produce another Champions League knockout stage comeback against Spanish giants after the English Premier League side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Read more
