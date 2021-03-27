101 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,489. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,041 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 162,489.

However, Nigeria has recorded 150,205 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (32), Abia (16), Ebonyi (14), FCT (10), Bayelsa (6), Rivers (6), Bauchi (5), Jigawa (4), Oyo (3), Akwa Ibom (3), and Osun (2).

