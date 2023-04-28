10th NASS: APC distances self from zoning arrangement in circulation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday night, said the purported zoning arrangements for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly making the round on social media did not emanate from it.

The party, in a late Thursday statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said it had yet to zone any position of the incoming National Assembly’s leadership to any of the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The APC further stated that the zoning information in circulation should be disregarded, adding that it would communicate its decisions via its official information channels if there would be such arrangements.

The statement read: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels.”

