13 dead, 70 injured in Katsina accident

Thirteen people are reported dead while 70 others were injuried in Katsina accident along Kaita/Dankama Highway, on Thursday night.

Although details of the circumstances surrounding the accident were still sketchy by Friday morning, Ripples Nigeria, gathered that the injured victims have been taken to the Federal Medical centre, Katsina General hospital and Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital, in Katsina.

However, the Katsina State Government sent a delegation to the victims at the hospital and attended the funeral prayers and burial of the deceased on Thursday night at Dantakum graveyard located within Katsina metropolis.

The delegation included Commissioners of Local Governments, Alhaji Ya’u -Umar Gwajo-Gwajo and that of Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Sani Danlami, as well as Governor Aminu Masari’s Senior Special Assistant on Restoration Alhaji Sabo Musa and Head of Kaita Local Government Administration among others.

