Fraudsters posing as spirits arrested in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday paraded two suspected fraudsters allegedly posing as spirits to defraud members of the public.

The suspects, Kabiru Bashir, 27, and Sadiq Ashiru, 30, both of the Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State, were arrested on Friday, January 8, 2021.

While parading the suspects at the state police headquarters in Katsina, the spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah said nemesis caught up with the suspects when they attempted duping one Rabi’atu Garba of the Mani Local Government Area of the state after convincing her that they were spirits, and that they want to help increase her fortunes.

The PPRO said: “On January 8, 2021, around noon, the command succeeded in arresting the duo of Kabiru Bashir, 27, and Sadiq Ashiru, 30, both of the Danbatta LGA of Kano State, who are notorious fraudsters and specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through phone calls by posing as spirits.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba of the Mani LGA of Katsina State and started calling her that they were spirits and asked her to avail them her ATM card PIN. The suspects deceitfully told her that they were about to bless her by sending N1m to her account and directed her to go to the UBA branch in Katsina and update her account. She became suspicious and reported the matter at the Central Police Station, Katsina.

“In the course of investigation, the suspects were trailed and arrested. They confessed to the crime and stated that they had defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same mode of operation.”

SP Isah further revealed that items such as a white Honda, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps identity card bearing Kabiru Bashir, two Automated Teller Machine cards, four mobile phones and the sum of N126,000 were recovered from the suspects.

