18-yr-old sentenced to six months in prison for stealing sewing machine

An 18-year-old student, Solomon Paul has been sentenced to six months in prison by an Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Plateau State.

Paul was sentenced on Thursday for stealing a sewing machine worth N70,000.

The presiding judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Paul after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft and begged the court for leniency.

The convict was however given an option of a N10,000 fine and also ordered to return the sewing machine or the value to the complainant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gowkat, earlier told the court that the case was reported at the ‘B’ division Police station, Jos on Sept. 29, by Dachomo Pam, the complainant.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed he sold the sewing machine for N1,500 to someone.

Gowkat said the convict is a habitual criminal, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 72 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.

