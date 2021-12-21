International
19 die in Madagascar boat mishap
At least 19 people were confirmed dead and 66 others missing after a boat capsized off the North-East coast of Madagascar on Tuesday.
The country’s maritime agency said in a statement that 130 passengers were onboard the cargo ship that was not authorised to transport people.
It, however, added that 45 passengers had been rescued by emergency responders.
The Director of Operations at Sea, the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF), Mamy Randrianavony, said in the statement the cargo ship was overloaded and water flooded the engine.
He added that the passengers were travelling from Antanambe to Soanierana Ivongo.
Madagascar is regarded as the world’s second-largest island nation after Indonesia.
Randrianavony said: “Searches are underway to locate the other passengers. Three boats have been sent to search.”
