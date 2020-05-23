20-yr-old in police custody for arranging brother’s assassination

A 20-year-old man, Ibrahim Abdulahi has been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command for allegedly arranging assassins to kill his brother, Kadade Abdulahi.

The incident occurred before midnight on March 21, 2020.

The suspect, who was recently arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Puff Adder at Kateri Annex in Kaduna State, said the only offence Kadade ‘committed’ was that their father trusted Kadade more than him.

Ibrahim, a native of Amana MaiKasuwa village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,was arrested by police operatives, upon intelligence gathering alongside one Hassan Amadu, 22, with the support of local vigilantes.

While speaking with reporters in the course of the week, Ibrahim said he belonged to a gang which specialised in armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

According to him, he hired assassins, with the help of his gang members, to kill Kadade because their father trusted his late brother more than him.

He cited that recently when their father sold cows worth N1.7 million, the money was kept in Kadade’s custody.

This, he said angered him, so he approached Amadu, a native of Rinji village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and explained to him of his intention to kill his elder brother.

Ibrahim said Amadu helped him to hire four assassins, identified as Kiri Jumare, Auwalu, Nakaduwa and Yellow.

Ibrahim said: “My brother sold some cows for my father and made N1.7m. He came back and started making a noise about it. My father was happy about it and asked him (Kadade) to keep the money. I expected him to share the money between us but he asked my brother to take it to the bank the next day.

“I was so broke that day and asked my father for money. He started insulting me and asked me to learn to be responsible like Kadade. I was bitter and immediately called Haruna (Amadu) and told him about the money in our house.

“I told them (Amadu and the hired assassins) to come that night and kill my brother. I thought that his death would make my father allow me to control some of his businesses. That night, around 12 midnight, about five of them came. They knocked on my window as a sign to let me know that they were around. They searched everywhere for my brother and when they found him, they killed him as I instructed. My father was devastated but I consoled him that it was Allah’s wish.”

Ibrahim further explained that when the day broke, he went to the bush to meet the gang who told him that they only found N300,000 on Kadade.

He said: “I collected N100,000 as my share of the money since I was the one who brought the job. It was later that we learnt that my brother kept part of the money in a safe in the market.

“The police came to our residence and arrested our neighbours because they all knew about the money Kadade made from selling father’s cows. They were later released and my brother was buried and I thought the matter was over.

“I was surprised when the police came back with Hassan (Amadu) and arrested me. I am terribly sorry and hope that my family will forgive me. I now regret my action.”

Narrating more reasons why he was embittered towards Kadade, Ibrahim said among his father’s children, his late brother always got special attention.

“My father is married to four wives and has many children. I don’t know what is special about Kadade. I was never sent to a regular school but Arabic school in Kaduna. It was only Kadade that attended primary and secondary schools. My father said it was not necessary for the rest of us to go to school and that he wanted all of us to become farmers. Yet he kept calling us illiterates who could not speak English”, he said.

