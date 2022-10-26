2023: Again, Kwankwanso rules out alliance with other parties

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has again dismissed rumours that he would collapse his campaign for another presidential candidate ahead of 2023 general elections.

Ladipo Johnson, his spokesperson, spoke on Wednesday in an interview on Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily.

This came amid insinuations that the former Kano State Governor might form an alliance with any presidential candidates in the leading political parties.

Kwankwanso, according to Ladipo, was ready to contest the 2023 general elections and win.

He also noted that the party would unveil his campaign activities very soon.

“No merger talks, well it’s too late for mergers but there is no talk of collapsing the campaign, his campaign, or the NNPP campaign at any level at the moment with any of the party or any of the candidate, that is not on the card yet”, he said.

“What I mean when I say not yet is that we are going all the way to February 25 next year.

“As I said, we are focused on the elections. If you have the elections and as people are realising or postulating, there might be a situation for the first time where you do not have an outright winner, then you all have to talk to each other.

“No one takes that off the table, but as it were for the first game, to use a football term, Senator Kwankwaso is contesting, we are going all the way, that I can tell you”, he added.

