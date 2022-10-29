2023: Aisha Yesufu vows to hold Peter Obi accountable to Nigerians

The co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday vowed to hold the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Yesufu, who is an ardent supporter of Obi’s presidential aspiration, stated this in her address at the flag-off of the LP presidential campaign in Nasarawa State.

She stressed that next year’s presidential election was critical to Nigeria’s future.

Yesufu said: “2023 election is an election for survival. We are not only voting for ourselves, but we are also voting for our children and our grandchildren, and the generation yet to come.

“We want Mr. Peter Obi to be in office, I will hold him accountable. We will ensure he works for the people.”

