Politics
2023: Aisha Yesufu vows to hold Peter Obi accountable to Nigerians
The co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday vowed to hold the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable if he wins the 2023 presidential election.
Yesufu, who is an ardent supporter of Obi’s presidential aspiration, stated this in her address at the flag-off of the LP presidential campaign in Nasarawa State.
She stressed that next year’s presidential election was critical to Nigeria’s future.
READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu challenges Obi to present plan on police brutality in Nigeria
Yesufu said: “2023 election is an election for survival. We are not only voting for ourselves, but we are also voting for our children and our grandchildren, and the generation yet to come.
“We want Mr. Peter Obi to be in office, I will hold him accountable. We will ensure he works for the people.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...