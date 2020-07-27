2023 ambition responsible for Dogara’s defection to APC —PDP BoT Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, said on Monday the 2023 political ambition of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was the major reason for his exit from the party.

The BoT chairman however said he received news of Dogara’s exit from the PDP with mixed feelings.

Dogara returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

He left the ruling party for PDP in 2018.

Jibrin, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the former speaker failed to explore the conflict resolution mechanisms available in the opposition party before deciding to leave.

He said: “I am sorry for Dogara for not adhering to all avenues available in the party constitution for settlement of disputes or complaints by a member of the party.

“Considering the serious reasons given by Dogara for decamping, one is compelled to say that Mr. Dogara has other strong reasons for leaving the PDP.

“I’m beginning to suspect that the former speaker has an underground motive for joining the APC. I begin to suspect that Mr. Dogara has a plan of becoming President or Vice President in 2023 which he knows he will never achieve in the PDP.

“I want to assure the former speaker that PDP shall continue to be very strong and united and its doors remain open to all Nigerians. Therefore, the PDP will never accept any plan from anybody to destroy the party.”

