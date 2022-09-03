Politics
2023: Ex-lawmaker, Adamu Garba, accuses Obi of ‘dishing out false hopes with lies’
Former presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has attacked Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for allegedly telling lies in his campaigns ahead of 2023 general elections.
Adamu was reacting to a tweet by the former Anambra State Governor where he promised to close the country’s infrastructural gap between now and 2030.
“The Obi-Datti administration, from its inception, will continue to encourage investment in infrastructure energy, transport, irrigation, and telecoms to grow these and other sectors. We are eager to quickly close the infrastructure gap between now and 2030”, Peter Obi had said.
However, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the former lawmaker said the Labour Party standard bearer ran his campaigns on empty wishes and lies.
He added that government was based on sound and realistic decisions.
“You see my problem with His Excellency PeterObi? Always dishing out false hopes with lies. How can you close a $2Trillion Nigeria’s infrastructure gap by 2030? Where are you getting the money from? Government are not run on wishes but on realistic and pragmatic decisions. There’s no Yahoo way out”, he said.
