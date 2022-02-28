204 Nigerians from Ukraine received by Nigerian embassy in Romania, Hungary

No fewer than 204 Nigerians living in Ukraine have been reportedly received by Nigerian embassies in Romania and Hungary.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Amb. Gabriel Aduda.

It was stated that officials of the embassy at Bucharest, Romania received 130 Nigerians while those in Budapest, Hungary safely received and accommodated 74 Nigerians.

It was added that the persons received were awaiting arrangements to be returned to Nigeria.

The minister further disclosed that officials of the ministry of foreign affairs received 52 Nigerians in Poland, while expecting another batch of 200 Nigerians in Budapest on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The statement reads partly: “In the last 24hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy have received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania where they have been provided accommodation.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary, have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.

“In Warsaw, Poland, we have received 52 Nigerians and 23 are being processed at the Polish Government Reception Point at Hala Kijowska, Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec.

“The camp is well organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing and materials for evacuees,” he said.

Onyeama assured Nigerians that arrangements were being put in place to effectively and safely evacuate Nigerian citizens in the war-ravaged areas.

