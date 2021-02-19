28-year-old lady stabs boyfriend to death over N1,500 in Bayelsa | Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old woman, Ebiere Ezekiel, for allegedly stabbing to death her 21-year-old boyfriend identified as Godgift Aboh, during an argument over her missing N1,500.

The incident happened on Thursday at the Obele area of Yenagoa local government area of the state.

Ezekiel, a hairdresser, had reportedly dated the deceased for over a year, but according to neigbours, the relationship was fractious as they always fought each other.

On the day she stabbed Aboh to death, she had accused him of stealing her money, something he denied vehemently and in the heat of his anger, he had allegedly slapped Ezekiel who got angry and grabbed a knife with which she stabbed him to death.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, who paraded Ezekiel alongside other which included suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, oil pipeline vandals and murderers, at the State Police Command in Yenogoa, said she had confessed to the crime, saying that she stabbed her boyfriend in the stomach during the argument because he slapped her.

“The suspect has confessed to stabbing the deceased boyfriend in the stomach out of anger because he slapped her during an argument. She will be charged to court after we conclude our investigation for murder and manslaughter,” CP Olkoli said.

