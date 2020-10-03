 30 escape death as one-storey building collapses in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria
30 escape death as one-storey building collapses in Plateau

October 3, 2020
A one-storey building collapsed after a heavy downpour at Yanshanu suburb of Jos, Plateau State, on Friday.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident as the occupants of the building had been evacuated before it came down.

Eyewitnesses said the building housed eight households of about 30 people before the incident.

The General Manager of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board, Kefas Yirlwang, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

He warned residents to steer clear of dilapidated structures to avoid any untoward incident, especially during rains.

He said: “It was an old building that collapsed during heavy rain. Immediately, we heard of the incident, our men were immediately deployed in the area and fortunately, there was no loss of life as the occupants were safely taken away. ”

Opinions

