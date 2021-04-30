 323 persons killed, 949 abducted within three months, says Kaduna govt | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

323 persons killed, 949 abducted within three months, says Kaduna govt

Published

2 hours ago

on

No fewer than 323 persons were killed by bandits in Kaduna state between January and March 2021, the state government has revealed on Friday.

The state also revealed that a total of 949 people were kidnapped by bandits during the three-month period.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan while presenting the first-quarter security report at the State Security Council meeting held on Friday.

Aruwan also informed the council that some succeses were recorded on the part of the security forces, including the killing of hundreds of bandits and recovery of many weapons.

The state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in his speech at the meeting, decried the spate of kidnapping and banditry in the state, noting that the attacks were getting out of hand.

El-rufai went on to say that the bandits operating in the state were inching closer from rural communities to the cities, where they have attacked innocent citizens in recent times with utmost boldness.

READ ALSO: Again, El-Rufai rules out negotiation, amnesty for bandits, kidnappers in Kaduna

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Kaduna Governor had reiterated that the state would never surrender to bandits and kidnappers by offering ransom or negotiating with them in the face of incessant abductions in the state.

“Several states sought to negotiate their way out of the problems by talking to bandits, paying them money or offering them amnesty.

“This has not worked and has only encouraged the criminals to press ahead for a surrender of the public treasury to them. That is clearly not in the public interest,” Elrufai said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations7 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations7 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports44 mins ago

Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Sports1 hour ago

Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Sports2 hours ago

Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on

Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports17 hours ago

Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
Sports2 days ago

UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...

Latest Tech News

Tech9 hours ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech1 day ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech1 day ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
News2 days ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
News3 days ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
News4 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...