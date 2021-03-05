371 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 158,042. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 371 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,954 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 158,042.

However, Nigeria has recorded 137,025 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (101), Rivers (54), Anambra (31), Ebonyi (23), Imo (23), Kwara (22), Kano (20), Taraba (17), Akwa Ibom (16) and FCT (15).

Others are – Abia (13), Kaduna (13), Osun (5), Edo (4), Oyo (4), Kebbi (3), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (1), and Zamfara (1).

