394 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 159,646. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 394 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,993 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 159,646.

However, Nigeria has recorded 139,983 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Bauchi (75), Lagos (36), Akwa Ibom (33), FCT (32), Nasarawa (29), Kaduna (26), Rivers (25), Ogun (22), Oyo (21), and Edo (20).

Others are – Taraba (18), Imo (17), Ondo (17), Borno (8), Plateau (7), Zamfara (4), Osun (3), and Kano (1).

