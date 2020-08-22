Latest Metro

40-ft container falls off truck, crushes two women to death

August 22, 2020
group of unidentified LASEMA officials
By Ripples Nigeria

A tragic scene played out at Odo-Olowu Bus Stop, Ijesha, located along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, when two young women were crushed to death after a 40-foot container fell on both of them.

The incident was confirmed by the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who informed that the incident happened on Friday around 10.45p.m.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the truck, loaded with an empty 40-foot container, suddenly suffered brake failure and rammed into a stationary truck, thus unsettling the container which fell off the truck crushing the two unidentified women to death.

“Sadly, two adult females lost their lives and their remains have been transported by State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, to the mortuary,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

He however stated that the driver of the ill-fated truck was rescued by LASEMA personnel, who took the injured man to a nearby hospital for treatment after the tragic incident.

