675 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 71,344. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 675 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,190 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 71,344.

Meanwhile, 65,474 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (183), Lagos (128), Kaduna (85), Kwara (57), Katsina (50), Plateau (42), Rivers (39), Kano (33), and Ondo (21).

Others are – Ogun (17), Bauchi (10), Sokoto (5), Edo (2), Ekiti (1), Bayelsa (1), and Delta (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 71,344.

“Discharged: 65,474 AND Deaths: 1,190.”

Join the conversation

Opinions