676 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 131,918. Deaths, recoveries updated

February 2, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 676 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,607 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 131,918.

However, Nigeria has recorded 106, 275 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (227), Rivers (73), Niger (69), Plateau (56), FCT (50), Kano (44), Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), and Ondo (15).

Others are – Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 131,918.

“Discharged: 106,275 AND Deaths: 1,607.”

