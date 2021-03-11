Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham's 13-year trophy drought this season | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy this season.
Mourinho was speaking in respect of the 20-year anniversary of Daniel Levy as Spurs chairman, as he vowed to make it a memorable one.
The last time Spurs won a trophy was in 2008, when they clinched the League Cup after defeating Chelsea 2–1, after extra time to win their first trophy in nine years.
Mourinho, who has not failed to win a trophy in all the clubs he has managed, is looking to break the jinx in his second season at the club.
“I would love to help,” Mourinho said.
Read Also: Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future
“I would love to be part of a work that can deliver a trophy.
“The work done in this club – independent of the trophies the club didn’t get – is undeniable. The club is a big, big club in many aspects, very well organised, and that’s incredible work from him as the big boss and the whole structure that works for him.
“I don’t think it’s fair to judge just on the trophies but the trophies are the salt and pepper or football and I would love – not just for him but for the players and the fans and for every one – to help that to happen.
“I’m not a big guy on stats but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season too for a career where I’ve been lucky enough to win so many things, and it would be also nice for him to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham. We are going to try. Let’s see if it’s possible.”
Tottenham are currently in the race to finish in top four in the Premier League, already in the final of the Carabao Cup (to face Manchester City) and are also in the round-of-16 in the Europa League.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy...
UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals
Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...
Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...