SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester's FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek's money | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned English FA Cup champions, Leicester City.
The rejection of billionaire businessman, Daniel Ek’s bid to take over as owner of Premier League side, Arsenal also caught some attention in the media over the weekend.
Leicester City rake in £1.8m as champions
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi helped their club to clinch their first-ever FA Cup last weekend.
The Foxes put up a stunning display to win the final 1-0 at Wembley and deny Chelsea their hopes of winning a possible double this season.
For winning the FA Cup, the Brendan Rodgers side would have pocket nothing less than £3.6m, which Arsenal pocketed for their 2020 final triumph over Chelsea.
But for the coronavirus pandemic, the Foxes bagged the winning price almost slashed by half – £1.8m – exactly the amount taken home by the Blues for losing to Arsenal in the 2020 final.
The reason for the slash in prize money was long explained by the FA in August last year.
“After two seasons of record levels of prize funds, the Emirates FA Cup prize fund has returned back in line with 2017-18 levels due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the FA.
The total prize fund for the FA Cup this season was £15.9 million which is distributed among all 188 teams that entered the competition.
The further you go in the tournament, the more money you make, hence Leicester City’s triumph brings their total earned in the competition to £3.4 million.
Meanwhile, as beaten finalists, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea received £900k, which takes their total prize money to £2.4 million.
Read Also: SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list
Women’s Champions League
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala became the first African woman to win the European Champions League after she helped Barcelona Femeni to clinch the title on Sunday.
It was a historic feat for Barcelona Ladies, who thrashed Chelsea Women 4-0 following a rampant display within the first 36 minutes of the game.
The prize money for the women’s competition is not as huge as that of the men’s, but it is worthy of a mention that UEFA is alreadh planning to raise the prize in the 2021-22 season.
For this season, Barcelona, as champions bagged a whooping €460,000 for going all the way to the final and winning the title.
Reason for Arsenal’s rejection of Ek’s takeover bid
Spotify founder Daniel Ek over the weekend revealed that his bid to take over as owner of Premier League club, Arsenal was rejected.
The big shareholders at the Gunners, the Kroenkes, have repeatedly reiterated their unwillingness to sell the club, and did make it clear to Ek when he made his bid.
“This week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at board and a golden share for the supporters,” Ek wrote.
“They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change.”
Amid the fallout from the European Super League collapse in April, Ek said he was interested in buying the club.
Ek is worth worth a reported $4.7bn and has Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira as part of his bid team.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how Stan Kroenke and his son, Josh Kroenke, had made a public statement following protests by fans, that Arsenal was not for sale.
Recall that Stan, 73, took a 9.9% stake in Arsenal in 2007 and slowly built up his shareholding until it reached 62.89% in April 2011, before assuming full control after Alisher Usmanov accepted his 2018 bid to buy him out for £550m.
Josh is a director at the club and heavily involved in its day-to-day operations.
As it stands, 38-year-old Ek, who is co-founer of music streaming service Spotify, may not be having his wish fulfilled as the current owners of his loving club are not ready to sell anytime soon.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money
On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day
Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...