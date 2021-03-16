Abducted Ogun varsity students regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The abducted students of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro Campus, Ogun State, have regained their freedom.

The students – Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola – were freed by their abductors on Tuesday night.

The duo were abducted by gunmen on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: ASUU urges Edo govt to pay varsity lecturers’ four-month salaries

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to journalists in Abeokuta, said the students are currently with the police.

He added that the students would be reunited with their families soon.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had earlier on Tuesday directed the security agents to fish out the students’ abductors and rescue the victims unhurt.

Join the conversation

Opinions