Abia Govt warns residents over alleged plot to attack key locations in state | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Government has revealed the discovery of an alleged plot by some persons to carry our disastrous attacks within the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Information Commissioner John Okiyi-Kalu on Saturday, who said that the hoodlums’ targets were key locations.

According to Okiyi-Kalu, security agencies in the state have been fully mobilised and placed on high alert to thwart the planned attacks and bring those concerned to justice swiftly.

He advised members of the public to be vigilant and ensure that they keep indoors between 6pm and 8am.

He said: “We wish to advise members of the public to be extra vigilant, ensure they are at home before the curfew hours of 8pm to 6am as well as monitor the activities of their neighbours.

“Law abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their normal duties but ensure they return home before 6pm to avoid the rush associated with movement before the onset of curfew time.

“While we remain confident that the security architecture within the state is robust enough to prevent the planned attack and/or bring those involved in the plot swiftly to justice, the state government led by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu will not spare any resource in ensuring the protection of law abiding citizens.”

The insecurity situation in the South-East has been on the rise with recent attacks on prison and Police formations in Imo and Ebonyi States.

This led to accusations and counter-accusations by the IPOB and DSS over the cause of the chaos with the former accusing the security agency of instigating the crisis in order to blame them.

